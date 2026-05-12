Hampton Day, Discussions

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U.S. Army Spc. Knight, from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks with Maj. Gen. Braga, commander of the United States Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)