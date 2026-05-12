A U.S. Soldier from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade shows students from Hampton Primary School the inside of a communication truck,
Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 05:51
|Photo ID:
|9687851
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-RF972-3446
|Resolution:
|5019x3346
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hampton Day, "Can you hear me?" [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.