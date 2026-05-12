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A U.S. Soldier from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade shows students from Hampton Primary School the inside of a communication truck,

Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)