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    Hampton Day, "Can you hear me?" [Image 4 of 8]

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    Hampton Day, &quot;Can you hear me?&quot;

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Eli Baker 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Soldier from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade shows students from Hampton Primary School the inside of a communication truck,
    Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 05:51
    Photo ID: 9687851
    VIRIN: 260501-A-RF972-3446
    Resolution: 5019x3346
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hampton Day, "Can you hear me?" [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Education Activity schools
    community engagement
    82nd Combat Avation Brigade
    82nd CAB
    82nd Airborne Division

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