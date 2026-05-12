U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sullivan from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade helps students from Hampton Primary School climb down from a wrecker, Fort Bragg, N.C. May 1. 2026. Hampton hosts an annual event where Soldiers across the installation give students hands-on experiences with equipment and personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 05:51
|Photo ID:
|9687853
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-RF972-8939
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hampton Day, Need a Hand [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.