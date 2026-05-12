U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins, right, an operations chief for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, poses for a group photo with his family following his retirement ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Collins, a native of Washington, retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 20:25
|Photo ID:
|9687581
|VIRIN:
|260514-M-NI027-1088
|Resolution:
|5069x4055
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.