Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins, left, an operations chief for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, stands at the position of attention during his retirement ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Collins, a native of Washington, retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)