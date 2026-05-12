Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins, right, an operations chief for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shakes hands with Col. Eduardo C. Bitanga II, the chief of staff of MARFORPAC, after receiving his end-of-tour awards during his retirement ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Collins, a native of Washington, retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)