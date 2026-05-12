U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nathaniel Taylor, left, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, salutes after passing a U.S. flag to Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins, an operations chief for MARFORPAC, during his retirement ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Collins, a native of Washington, retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 20:25
|Photo ID:
|9687579
|VIRIN:
|260514-M-NI027-1060
|Resolution:
|6289x3538
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.