Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nathaniel Taylor, left, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, salutes after passing a U.S. flag to Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins, an operations chief for MARFORPAC, during his retirement ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Collins, a native of Washington, retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)