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    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires [Image 6 of 7]

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    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins, right, an operations chief for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, embraces Kayla Baba, the management and program analyst for the operations division of MARFORPAC, following his retirement ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Collins, a native of Washington, retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 20:25
    Photo ID: 9687580
    VIRIN: 260514-M-NI027-1075
    Resolution: 6712x4195
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires
    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires
    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires
    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires
    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires
    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires
    Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires

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    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    MARFORPAC
    Pacific Marines
    USINDOPACOM
    Marines
    USMC

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