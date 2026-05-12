Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins, right, an operations chief for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, embraces Kayla Baba, the management and program analyst for the operations division of MARFORPAC, following his retirement ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Collins, a native of Washington, retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)