Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins retires

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Craig Evans, center left, an operations chief for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shakes hands with the son of Master Gunnery Sgt. Gene Collins, an operations chief for MARFORPAC, during Collins’ retirement ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. Collins, a native of Washington, retired after 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)