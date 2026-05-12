U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District employees pose together wearing life jackets May 15, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, while participating in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9686976
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-EO110-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x3213
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
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