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    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign [Image 10 of 10]

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    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District employees pose together wearing life jackets May 15, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, while participating in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 14:58
    Photo ID: 9686976
    VIRIN: 260515-A-EO110-1001
    Resolution: 5712x3213
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign

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    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign

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    TAGS

    life jackets
    boating
    Nashville District
    Water Safety
    Cumberland River Basin
    USACE

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