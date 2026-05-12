U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District employee Susan Pierce wears an inflatable life jackets at Lake Barkley May 15, 2026, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, while participating in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” (USACE Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9686960
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-A1409-1033
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|766.97 KB
|Location:
|GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
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