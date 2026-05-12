U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Park Ranger Sheila Kirk wears her inflatable life jacket while moving a picnic table with a forklift at Cordell Hull Lake May 15, 2026, in Carthage, Tennessee, while participating in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” (USACE Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9686951
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-A1409-1029
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|974.5 KB
|Location:
|CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
No keywords found.