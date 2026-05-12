Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District employees (Left to Right) Dan Mchone, Tanara Babcock, and Caleb Skinner wear inflatable life jackets at Lake Barkley May 15, 2026, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, while participating in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” (USACE Photo)