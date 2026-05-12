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    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign [Image 8 of 10]

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    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign

    GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District employee Graham Shuecraft wears an inflatable life jackets at Lake Barkley May 15, 2026, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, while participating in “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.” (USACE Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 14:58
    Photo ID: 9686958
    VIRIN: 260515-A-A1409-1032
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 862.24 KB
    Location: GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign
    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign

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    Nashville District employees don life jackets for public safety campaign

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    TAGS

    Life Jackets
    Boating
    Nashville District
    Water Safety
    Lake Barkley
    USACE

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