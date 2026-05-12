Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

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Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, command sergeant major, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, speaks during a panel forum at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. Bolmer emphasized the role of senior enlisted leaders in fostering professional development and maintaining readiness across the joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)