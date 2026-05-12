U.S. Army Col. Scott Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command–Korea (MSC-K), center, speaks at the “Commander’s Corner” during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. Hilbert and Eighth Army senior leaders spoke with symposium attendees about the Army’s role in integrated operations, regional security and strengthening partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:50
|Photo ID:
|9685661
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-KB025-1154
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eighth Army Emphasizes Training, Modernization at LANPAC 2026
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