Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

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U.S. Army Col. Scott Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command–Korea (MSC-K), center, speaks at the “Commander’s Corner” during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. Hilbert and Eighth Army senior leaders spoke with symposium attendees about the Army’s role in integrated operations, regional security and strengthening partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)