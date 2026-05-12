Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees listen as U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, hosts a “Commander’s Corner” during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. Hilbert and Eighth Army senior leaders talked with the symposium attendees on the Army’s role in integrated operations, regional security and strengthening partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)