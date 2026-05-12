Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

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Senior leaders assigned to Eighth Army speak at the “Commander’s Corner” during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, hosted the “Commander’s Corner” to give attendees a deeper understanding of Eighth Army’s role and posture in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)