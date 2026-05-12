Senior leaders assigned to Eighth Army speak at the “Commander’s Corner” during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, hosted the “Commander’s Corner” to discuss how Eighth Army is modernizing capabilities and enhancing readiness to support integrated operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:46
|Photo ID:
|9685663
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-KB025-1183
|Resolution:
|5208x3472
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eighth Army Emphasizes Training, Modernization at LANPAC 2026
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