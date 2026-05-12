Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

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Senior leaders assigned to Eighth Army speak at the “Commander’s Corner” during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, hosted the “Commander’s Corner” to discuss how Eighth Army is modernizing capabilities and enhancing readiness to support integrated operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)