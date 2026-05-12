Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

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U.S. Army Col. Edgar Arroyo, commander 65th Medical Brigade, and Cpt. Jonathan Hooker, Eighth Army Public Affairs, pose for a photo at the Eighth Army booth during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. LANPAC serves as a key forum for Army leaders to discuss integrated operations, regional security challenges and modernization efforts across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)