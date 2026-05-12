U.S. Army Col. Edgar Arroyo, commander 65th Medical Brigade, and Cpt. Jonathan Hooker, Eighth Army Public Affairs, pose for a photo at the Eighth Army booth during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. LANPAC serves as a key forum for Army leaders to discuss integrated operations, regional security challenges and modernization efforts across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9685664
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-KB025-1212
|Resolution:
|5306x3537
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eighth Army Emphasizes Training, Modernization at LANPAC 2026
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