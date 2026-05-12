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    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 5 of 7]

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    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Col. Edgar Arroyo, commander 65th Medical Brigade, and Cpt. Jonathan Hooker, Eighth Army Public Affairs, pose for a photo at the Eighth Army booth during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2026. LANPAC serves as a key forum for Army leaders to discuss integrated operations, regional security challenges and modernization efforts across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 00:49
    Photo ID: 9685664
    VIRIN: 260514-A-KB025-1212
    Resolution: 5306x3537
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026
    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026
    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026
    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026
    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026
    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026
    Army Leaders Advance Indo-Pacific Partnerships at LANPAC 2026

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    TAGS

    Modernization
    IndoPacific
    LandPower
    Honolulu
    LANPAC2026

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