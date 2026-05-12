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    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week [Image 7 of 7]

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    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Police Week ruck march at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. National Police Week commemorates the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel and recognizes their commitment to protecting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 00:31
    Photo ID: 9685639
    VIRIN: 260511-F-LF796-1084
    Resolution: 4214x2804
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week
    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week
    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week
    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week
    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week
    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week
    Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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