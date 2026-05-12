Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Police Week ruck march at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. National Police Week commemorates the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel and recognizes their commitment to protecting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)