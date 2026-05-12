Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the Police Week opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. National Police Week pays tribute to law enforcement personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)