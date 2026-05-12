Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron gather outside their squadron prior to a Police Week ruck march at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie within the military police force while honoring fallen law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)