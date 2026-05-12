A U.S. Air Force Security Forces beret is displayed during Police Week events at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. Police Week honors the commitment, service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:31
|Photo ID:
|9685637
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-LF796-1049
|Resolution:
|4615x3071
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.