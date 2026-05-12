Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron stand during the playing of the Pledge of Allegiance at a Police Week opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. Police Week is observed annually to recognize the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)