Kadena honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

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Ruck bags carry tactical gear prior to a Police Week ruck march at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. National Police Week honors the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel and pays tribute to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)