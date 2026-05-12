Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Justina Or, 18th Medical Group clinical psychologist , poses for a portrait at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. The Mental Health Clinic provides behavioral health services focused on prevention, early intervention, and treatment to help service members and families remain resilient, ready and mission-focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)