U.S. Air Force Capt. Justina Or, 18th Medical Group clinical psychologist , poses for a portrait at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. The Mental Health Clinic provides behavioral health services focused on prevention, early intervention, and treatment to help service members and families remain resilient, ready and mission-focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:32
|Photo ID:
|9685632
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-NW722-8955
|Resolution:
|5794x3855
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness
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