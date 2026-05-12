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    Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness [Image 2 of 5]

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    Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Justina Or, 18th Medical Group clinical psychologist , poses for a portrait at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. The Mental Health Clinic provides behavioral health services focused on prevention, early intervention, and treatment to help service members and families remain resilient, ready and mission-focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 00:32
    Photo ID: 9685632
    VIRIN: 260505-F-NW722-8955
    Resolution: 5794x3855
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM

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