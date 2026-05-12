Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness

Photo By Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group pose for a group photo in front of the Mental Health, ADAPT, and Family Advocacy Clinics at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. Mental health professionals at the 18th MDG provide behavioral health services focused on prevention, early intervention and treatment to strengthen resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group pose for a group photo in...... read more read more

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Readiness isn’t built on the flight line alone. Behind every mission launched from Kadena Air Base is a force prepared not just physically, but mentally—equipped to perform under pressure, adapt to uncertainty and respond when it matters most. At the center of that effort, the 18th Medical Group’s Mental Health Clinic ensures Airmen and their families have access to timely, effective behavioral health care; strengthening resilience, sustaining performance and reinforcing the wing’s ability to generate combat power across the Indo-Pacific.

The clinic delivers a full spectrum of services focused on prevention, early intervention and treatment, helping Airmen address challenges before they impact readiness.

A key component of that approach is the clinic’s intake and triage system, known as the vector process. Service members can walk in or call to receive an initial assessment, allowing care teams to quickly connect them with the most appropriate resource, including internal providers, True North, Military and Family Life Counselors or the Chaplain Corps.

“We assess, provide care and connect service members to the right resources to get them back to full readiness as quickly as possible,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Harwerth, 18th Medical Group clinical psychologist. “Often, the hardest step is getting through the door, but early support can make a significant difference.”

In addition to individual care, the clinic delivers alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment services through the ADAPT program, which focuses on education, prevention and treatment to reduce risk and support healthy decision-making across the force. The Family Advocacy Program further supports Airmen and their families through education, outreach and resources that promote safe, stable home environments—reinforcing the connection between personal well-being and mission effectiveness.

Group therapy sessions address common challenges such as anxiety, depression, sleep issues and emotional regulation, providing a structured environment where members can build coping skills, connect with peers and improve overall well-being.

“If we want change, we have to act on it—seeking support is the first step to feeling better,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jet Minchey, 18th Medical Group mental health technician.

By prioritizing early access to care and reducing barriers to support, Kadena’s Mental Health Clinic strengthens individual resilience, reinforces unit cohesion and ensures Airmen remain ready to meet the demands of a dynamic Indo-Pacific mission.