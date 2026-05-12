Ashley Delavega, 18th Medical Group civilian provider, poses for a portrait at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. The clinic emphasizes early connection to care, recognizing that timely support can improve resilience, recovery and day-to-day functioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:32
|Photo ID:
|9685629
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-NW722-1029
|Resolution:
|5256x3497
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness
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