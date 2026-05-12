Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness

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Ashley Delavega, 18th Medical Group civilian provider, poses for a portrait at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. The clinic emphasizes early connection to care, recognizing that timely support can improve resilience, recovery and day-to-day functioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)