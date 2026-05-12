Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Susan Kicker, left, 18th Medical Group alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment noncommissioned officer, and Airman 1st Class Jet Minchey, 18th MDG mental health technician, discuss ADAPT services at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. . The ADAPT program provides education, prevention and treatment services to reduce substance misuse and support force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)