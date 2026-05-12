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    Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness [Image 1 of 5]

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    Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Susan Kicker, left, 18th Medical Group alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment noncommissioned officer, and Airman 1st Class Jet Minchey, 18th MDG mental health technician, discuss ADAPT services at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. . The ADAPT program provides education, prevention and treatment services to reduce substance misuse and support force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 00:32
    Photo ID: 9685631
    VIRIN: 260505-F-NW722-7231
    Resolution: 5169x3439
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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