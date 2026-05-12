Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group pose for a group photo in front of the Mental Health, ADAPT, and Family Advocacy Clinics at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. Mental health professionals at the 18th MDG provide behavioral health services focused on prevention, early intervention and treatment to strengthen resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)