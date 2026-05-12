U.S. Air Force Capt. Sheila Loftin, 18th Medical Group licensed clinical social worker, poses for a portrait at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. Through programs such as alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment, group therapy, and the Family Advocacy Program, the clinic provides a range of services tailored to the needs of service members and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:32
|Photo ID:
|9685630
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-NW722-1083
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness
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