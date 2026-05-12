Readiness Starts with Mental Wellness

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Sheila Loftin, 18th Medical Group licensed clinical social worker, poses for a portrait at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. Through programs such as alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment, group therapy, and the Family Advocacy Program, the clinic provides a range of services tailored to the needs of service members and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)