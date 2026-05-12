Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena

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U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Sillers Shaniya, Combat Logistics Regiment III MEF inventory management specialist, attempts a maximum deadlift during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The competition highlighted the physical readiness and warrior spirit shared across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)