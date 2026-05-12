Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Austin Tyler, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent of ground transportation, carries a simulated fallen teammate while in an maneuvering under fire exercise during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The event emphasized teamwork, resilience and combat readiness under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)