Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp, center, 18th Wing command chief, poses with U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Porter Healy, left, and Spc. 3 Rachel Wieting, 53rd Space Operations Squadron satellite controllers, during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie and reinforced a shared commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)