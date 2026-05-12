U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp, center, 18th Wing command chief, poses with U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Porter Healy, left, and Spc. 3 Rachel Wieting, 53rd Space Operations Squadron satellite controllers, during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie and reinforced a shared commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9685567
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BX574-1041
|Resolution:
|5056x2844
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
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