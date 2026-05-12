Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena

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U.S. service members from across the joint force gather for opening remarks during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The competition brought together Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Guardians to strengthen interoperability, teamwork and warrior ethos through a series of physically demanding events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)