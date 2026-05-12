U.S. service members from across the joint force gather for opening remarks during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The competition brought together Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Guardians to strengthen interoperability, teamwork and warrior ethos through a series of physically demanding events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9685566
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BX574-1014
|Resolution:
|5575x3136
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
No keywords found.