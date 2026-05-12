Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena

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A U.S. Navy Sailor performs pull-ups during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The gauntlet challenged competitors through a series of strength and endurance-based events designed to build a fit-to-fight force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)