A U.S. Navy Sailor performs pull-ups during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The gauntlet challenged competitors through a series of strength and endurance-based events designed to build a fit-to-fight force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9685571
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BX574-1302
|Resolution:
|6030x3392
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
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