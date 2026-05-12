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    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena [Image 3 of 7]

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    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta 

    18th Wing

    U.S. service members lift ammunition cans during the Warrior Gauntlet at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The event tested strength, endurance and resilience through challenges inspired by each branch’s physical fitness standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 22:23
    Photo ID: 9685568
    VIRIN: 260508-F-BX574-1072
    Resolution: 4992x2808
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena
    Warrior Gauntlet pushes joint force to the limit at Kadena

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    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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