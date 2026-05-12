ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day

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Republic of Korea air force Gen. Son, Seok-rak, ROKAF chief of staff, poses with the 38th Fighter Group and 8th Fighter Wing leadership at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2026. Gen. Son visited the base during a base-wide resiliency day, touring various base facilities and interacting with ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)