ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day

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Republic of Korea air force Gen. Son, Seok-rak, left, ROKAF chief of staff, shakes hands with Kiersten Warren, 8th Force Support Squadron community services flight chief, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2026. Warren was one of many Wolf Pack members to help organize the base-wide resilience day, working with various base organizations to distribute food and host activities for ROKAF and the U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)