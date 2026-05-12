Republic of Korea air force Gen. Son, Seok-rak, center, ROKAF chief of staff, plays a game of beanbag toss with 38th Fighter Group and 8th Fighter Wing leadership at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2026. Gen. Son visited the Wolf Pack during a base-wide resiliency day, touring various base facilities and interacting with ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:47
|Photo ID:
|9682836
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-JD534-3168
|Resolution:
|4179x2786
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.