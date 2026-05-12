ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day

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Republic of Korea air force Gen. Son, Seok-rak, center, ROKAF chief of staff, plays a game of beanbag toss with 38th Fighter Group and 8th Fighter Wing leadership at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2026. Gen. Son visited the Wolf Pack during a base-wide resiliency day, touring various base facilities and interacting with ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)