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    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day [Image 2 of 11]

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    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea air force Gen. Son, Seok-rak, left, ROKAF chief of staff, plays a game of table tennis with a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2026. Gen. Son visited the Wolf Pack during a base-wide resiliency day, touring various base facilities and interacting with ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 01:47
    Photo ID: 9682832
    VIRIN: 260507-F-JD534-3024
    Resolution: 3585x5377
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day
    ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day

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    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Republic of Korea Air Force, resilience

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