ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day

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Republic of Korea air force Gen. Son, Seok-rak, left, ROKAF chief of staff, walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2026. Gen. Son visited the Wolf Pack during a base-wide resiliency day, touring various base facilities and interacting with ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)