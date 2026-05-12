Republic of Korea air force Gen. Son, Seok-rak, left, ROKAF chief of staff, walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2026. Gen. Son visited the Wolf Pack during a base-wide resiliency day, touring various base facilities and interacting with ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:47
|Photo ID:
|9682843
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-JD534-3373
|Resolution:
|6686x4457
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.