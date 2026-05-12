ROKAF chief of staff visits Wolf Pack during base resilience day

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Republic of Korea air force Gen. Son, Seok-rak, right, ROKAF chief of staff, and U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, greet new Wolf Pack members at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 7, 2026. During a walking tour and the base’s resiliency day, Gaetke showcased the benefits of the command sponsorship program for Kunsan AB, providing opportunities for incoming Wolf Pack members to serve an extended tour with family members by their side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)