Members of the Texas Military Department participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. The guardsmen compete in several shooting events, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9682626
|VIRIN:
|260509-Z-GK303-1648
|Resolution:
|6028x4013
|Size:
|12.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.