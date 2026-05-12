Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Mauricio, a member of the 149th Security Forces Squadron, left, and Master Sgt. Justin Sonan, an occupational safety specialist for the 149th Fighter Wing, examines a Sig Sauer rifle scope during the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. The guardsmen compete in several shooting events, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)