Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Deshawn Duncan, a member of the 124th Cavalry Regiment, loads up a M4 magazine during the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. The guardsmen compete in several shooting events, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)