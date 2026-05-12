U.S. Army Sgt. Gary Boren, a member of the 2nd Battalion 142nd Infantry Regiment, shoots at a target during the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. The guardsmen compete in several shooting events, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9682619
|VIRIN:
|260509-Z-GK303-1611
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.