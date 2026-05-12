Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition

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Members of the Texas Military Department participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. The guardsmen compete in several shooting events, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)