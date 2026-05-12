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    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition [Image 8 of 16]

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    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition

    CAMP SWIFT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Texas Military Department participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, May 9, 2026. The guardsmen compete in several shooting events, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 21:01
    Photo ID: 9682594
    VIRIN: 260509-Z-GK303-1553
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition
    Texas Military Department's 2026 Governor's Twenty M4 Competition

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    Gov20
    M4
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